Zelenskyy responds to water outage in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region: Disgraceful situation, there will be dismissals

Several days without water in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, will lead to personnel decisions.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Water problem and authorities’ response

The president noted that the prime minister had made the necessary decisions.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation involving the lack of water was unacceptable. He also drew attention to the slow response at the regional level by the agencies responsible.

"There was a disgraceful situation because of the lack of water there and a very slow response at the regional level from the agencies responsible for the water supply. The responsible official will be dismissed," Zelenskyy stated.

See more: In Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, there has been no drinking water supply for several days: accident on main water pipeline. PHOTOS

Cause and consequences

Zelenskyy stressed that he expected the regional and local authorities to work more quickly. According to him, during wartime, everyone must work without interruption.

He noted that the authorities must respond more promptly to people’s needs.

It was previously reported that Marhanets and the surrounding communities had been without drinking water for several days.

Regional Military Administration head Hanzha said that work was currently underway to restore the water supply in the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities as quickly as possible.

See more: Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region: three people injured. PHOTOS