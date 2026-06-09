Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region: three people injured. PHOTOS

The enemy launched drone attacks on three districts in the region. Three people were injured in the attacks, and private homes, outbuildings and infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovska communities were targeted.

In Marhanets, two men aged 42 and 43 were injured.

A fire also broke out in the district. An apartment block, two private houses, an outbuilding, a pharmacy, a pizzeria, two cars and infrastructure were damaged.

Synelnykivskyi District

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Mykolaivska and Petropavlivska communities were affected.

In the Mykolaiv community, a private house and a garage were set alight by a UAV attack.

In the Petropavlivska community, an FPV struck, damaging a rescue vehicle.

Pavlohrad District

A private house and an outbuilding were destroyed in the Troitska community as a result of a UAV attack. Another house was damaged.

A 63-year-old woman was injured.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 40 times: one person killed, 10 injured





















