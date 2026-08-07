Crimea came under massive drone attack last night: explosions were heard in several cities

On the night of August 6, the temporarily occupied Crimea came under a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in several areas of the peninsula at once, including Sevastopol, Feodosia, Kerch, the Hvardiiske military airfield, and near Alushta.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.

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Eyewitnesses reported a series of explosions in Sevastopol, Feodosia, Kerch, the area around the Hvardiiske military airfield, and near Alushta.

According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," mobile fire teams were active in Sevastopol, though no air raid alert was issued.

Eyewitnesses also reported a powerful explosion near Cape Fiolent, which caused windows to rattle.

In addition, explosions and gunfire were heard in Kerch. Traffic on the Kerch Bridge was temporarily suspended amid the attack.

Reports from Feodosia indicate a possible strike on an area where military equipment was concentrated

According to local social media posts, a major fire broke out in Feodosia. Initial reports indicated a possible fire near an oil depot, but later information suggested that a concentration of Russian military equipment near the former 13th military town on Kerch Highway was likely the target of the strike.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

A fire may have broken out at the "Hvardiiske" airfield

There are also reports of explosions in the vicinity of the "Hvardiiske" military airfield. According to eyewitnesses, a large-scale fire broke out there following a series of strikes; at least two sources of the fire were visible, and the detonation of ammunition could be heard.

According to preliminary data, a fuel and lubricants storage facility may have caught fire. The strikes were reportedly recorded between 3:30 and 3:39 a.m. and between 4:34 and 4:47 a.m.

According to open-source information, Russian troops use the "Hvardiiske" airfield, in particular, to launch "Shahed"-type attack drones.

There is currently no official confirmation of the consequences of the attack.

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