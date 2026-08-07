233 combat engagements over past 24 hours: Fiercest fighting took place in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 233 combat engagements took place on the front line. The fiercest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Southern Slobozhanskyi sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using a single missile, and carried out 91 air strikes, dropping 308 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 10,621 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,176 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, there was one clash with the enemy; the aggressor carried out two air strikes, dropping six aerial bombs, and carried out 55 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 20 times in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske and Zapadne, and in the direction of the settlements of Izbytske, Hoptivka, Vilcha, Volokhivka, Sheviakivka and Khatne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks towards Kivsharivka and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences eight times, attacking in the area of Yampil and towards the settlements of Ozerne, Novoselivka and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 16 assaults in the areas around the settlements of Zakitne, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka, and towards Mykolaivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out four attacks in the areas around Pryvillia and Nykyforivka, and towards Malynivka and Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector , the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and towards the settlements of Dovha Balka and Stepanivka.

Read more: Russia dropped record 8,300 KABs in July, with over 250 combat engagements taking place daily on front line

In Pokrovsk sector our defenders repelled 26 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Shakove and Udachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Matiasheve and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out two attacks towards the settlement of Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the occupiers carried out ten attacks towards the settlements of Rivne, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka and Charivne. In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance towards Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck two UAV command posts, six artillery systems and 18 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,210 casualties over the past day. One tank, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 67 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air defence systems, 14 ground-based robotic systems, 1,589 unmanned aerial vehicles, 386 enemy vehicles and six units of specialist equipment were also neutralised.