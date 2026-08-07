There are power outages in five regions due to shelling, and in seven more due to bad weather, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, five regions are without power; in seven other regions, 118 communities remain without electricity due to severe weather.

The Ministry of Energy provided an update on the current situation in Ukraine’s power grid as of the morning of August 7, according to Censor.NET.

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Power Outage Due to Shelling

As a result, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity.

It is noted that restoration work is continuing wherever the security situation allows. Utility workers are working to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible.

Read more: Kherson is without power following overnight attack: critical infrastructure facility has been damaged

Power Outage Due to Severe Weather

Due to bad weather, 118 communities in the Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.

It is reported that no power restrictions are expected today. For information on any changes to the power supply, please check the official websites of your distribution system operators.



"We urge you, if possible, to use electricity sparingly from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the system," added the Ministry of Energy.

Read more: Power restored to nearly 5 million consumers after Russian attacks in July – Energy Ministry