Since early August, USF has struck more than 11,000 Russian targets, and Russian casualties have exceeded 2,000, - Madyar

During the first six days of August and the morning of August 7, the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed and struck more than 11,000 enemy targets, while Russian troop casualties exceeded 2,000.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert (Madyar) Brovdi.

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It is noted that the average daily rate of detecting and neutralizing enemy personnel in August was 313 soldiers per day, which is 16.3% less than in July, when this figure reached 374 people per day.

Reasons for the decline in figures

Madyar attributed this trend primarily to significant losses suffered by Russian assault units in late July during attempts at large-scale breakthroughs on several sections of the front.

In addition, the situation was influenced by the deterioration of the Russian troops’ logistical capabilities in the south of the temporarily occupied territories, where travel by road has become significantly less safe.

The USF commander also noted that during a breakthrough attempt in the third week of July within the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard, the enemy suffered significant losses, losing a large portion of its trained assault forces.

"The first six days of August are not indicative, as the enemy still has resources. By mid-month, they will have compensated for their losses. And they will be forced to lie low. It won’t be easy," Madyar emphasized.

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