Moment Ukrainian drone hits ammunition of Russian Grad and powerful detonation: combat operations of 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade. VIDEO
Strike drone operators from the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system with a full ammunition load in the Lyman sector.
As reported by Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance detected the loaded MLRS in wooded terrain as it was preparing to shell the positions of the Defence Forces. Ukrainian pilots then directed strike drones towards the target.
One of the attacking drones struck the rocket launcher’s ammunition directly, triggering a powerful detonation.
The released footage also shows that no personnel were near the equipment, indicating that the Russian troops abandoned it and fled after spotting the Ukrainian drones.
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