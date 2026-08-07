Private air defense companies have already shot down more than 50 aerial targets, - Ukrainian Armed Forces

More than 50 companies have already joined the private air defense system. Their fire teams have carried out nearly 400 combat shifts and destroyed more than 50 aerial targets.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, head of one of the departments of the Central Directorate for Innovation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this to Ukrinform..

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"Today, companies representing the private air defense sector are already on combat duty and shooting down enemy targets, and as of now, more than fifty companies have joined this program. Private air defense fire teams have been deployed nearly 400 times and have shot down more than fifty aerial targets," he said.

Private air defense units have been integrated into a unified system for defending Ukraine’s airspace

The integration of private companies into Ukraine’s air defense system has made it possible to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure without compromising the state’s defense capabilities and without involving additional Air Force units.

A special information support system and a coordination council have been established to ensure effective cooperation between private units and government agencies.

"The development of a private air defense system is a promising direction, as it enables an asymmetric response to the threat of enemy air strikes. Furthermore, such a system allows interested companies to independently ensure the protection of their production facilities. Given the current situation, in which the enemy is increasingly attacking critical infrastructure and large warehouses near Kyiv, the private air defense system has significant potential. That is why we will continue to develop it," Voloshyn noted.

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