Ukraine has significantly strengthened its air defense, and Russian fighter jet was destroyed for first time by Ukrainian F-16 in air battle, - US General Kane. VIDEO

Over the past few years, Ukraine has significantly strengthened its multi-layered air defense system thanks to the development of its own defense industry and support from its allies.

General Dan Kane, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, made this statement during hearings before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine."

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Ukraine has significantly strengthened its air defense capabilities

As noted, during the hearing, Democratic Senator Richard Durbin asked what the consequences for Ukraine might be if funding for air defense systems were cut off for three years.

In response to a question, Kane emphasized that Ukraine has significantly expanded its defense capabilities.

"Sir, I want to emphasize that the incredible work being done by Ukraine's industrial base lies in scaling up its own capabilities. This ranges from its 'surface-to-air' capabilities to its 'air-to-air' capabilities," he noted.

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A Ukrainian F-16 shot down a Russian fighter jet for the first time

The general also highlighted a recent dogfight in which a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet successfully shot down a Russian aircraft.

"I would like to note that we recently witnessed the first mid-air destruction of an aircraft, when a Ukrainian F-16 shot down a Russian fighter jet."

According to Kane, Ukraine has significantly expanded the capabilities of its multi-layered air defense system in recent years, largely thanks to international support.

"So I think their ability to scale up their multi-layered defense has come a long way over the past few years thanks to the help of many," concluded the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.