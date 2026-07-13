Ukraine has received new batch of F-16 mobile simulators for pilot training, - Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

Ukraine has received a new batch of F-16 mobile simulators. There are only a handful of such systems in the world.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, this was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

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It is noted that the new delivery will increase the intensity of training and expand opportunities to train more crews without compromising the quality of training.

Advantages of the mobile F-16 simulators

The Ministry of Defence emphasises that each F-16 simulator has been designed specifically for the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Thanks to their mobility, these simulators can be moved quickly, ensuring an uninterrupted training process.

Fedorov noted that Ukrainian pilots now have even more opportunities to train, practise complex combat scenarios and hone their skills without using actual aircraft.

The minister also expressed his gratitude to the partners of the Air Power Capabilities Coalition, the governments of the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Austria, as well as the manufacturers, for their support.

Read more: Norwegian F-16s to enter service with Ukraine soon

Strengthening Ukraine’s air capabilities

It is reported that Ukrainian airspace is already being defended by F-16s – one of the most effective means of intercepting aerial targets. They are shooting down Russian missiles and helping to save the lives of our people.

An agreement was recently officially signed with Sweden for the purchase of 16 Swedish JAS 39 Gripen E multi-role fighter jets. They are set to take to the skies over Ukraine as early as the beginning of 2029.

In addition to the aircraft themselves, the partnership provides for the supply of the necessary equipment and ongoing technical maintenance.

Ukraine will also receive another variant of the JAS 39 Gripen – the C/D – as part of this military aid. The first 16 aircraft are expected as early as the beginning of 2027.

Read more: F-16 fighter jets performed well in repelling Russian attack, - Ihnat