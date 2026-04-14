Norwegian F-16s to enter service with Ukraine soon

The F-16 fighter jets transferred by Norway to Ukraine may soon enter service with the Air Force.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine in Oslo.

According to the head of the Norwegian government, Ukraine has already received six aircraft, which are currently being prepared for use.

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F-16 preparation and timeline for entering service

Støre noted that the transferred fighter jets had not previously been used in active service and therefore required technical preparation before being handed over to Ukraine.

"I think the first aircraft will soon enter service," he stressed.

Technical work is currently being carried out in Belgium as part of international cooperation involving the United States and Ukraine. According to the prime minister, other countries transferred aircraft that were already ready for use, which explains the difference in timing.

Read more: Investigation is underway in Norway into possible misappropriation of aid intended for Ukraine

Further support for Ukraine and security cooperation

Støre stressed that Norway would continue to focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, including the supply of missiles and interceptors.

He also emphasised the importance of coordination with partners, including Germany, the Netherlands, and other European countries, in order to meet Ukraine’s security needs.

"Norway will be a steadfast supporter of Ukraine. Ukraine will be integrated into European security," the prime minister said.

Earlier, we reported that during the visit, the sides signed a declaration on a defence partnership providing for further deepening of cooperation.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stressed that Ukraine is the primary recipient of Norwegian aid and remains a key foreign policy priority for the country.

Read more: Ukraine has not yet received any of six F-16 fighters promised by Norway – media