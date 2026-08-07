Occupiers are preparing to confiscate over 34,000 Ukrainian housing units for transfer to Russian citizens, - BBC

Since 2024, the Russian occupation authorities have confiscated or designated for confiscation at least 34,002 properties belonging to Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories. These include apartments, private homes, and summer cottages, which may subsequently be transferred to Russian citizens.

According to Censor.NET, this is discussed in an investigation by BBC Verify and the BBC Russian Service.

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The largest number of residential properties that the occupiers have designated or plan to designate as "ownerless" has been recorded in Mariupol—14,308 properties. Next are Luhansk, with 6,975 properties, and Melitopol, where 3,033 such properties have been identified.

According to journalists, the occupying administration is conducting a real estate re-registration in accordance with Russian law, which began in September 2024 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. During this period, property owners have been required to re-register their property rights in accordance with Russian law.

Read more: Occupiers are mass-closing schools and kindergartens in the Donetsk region to save on teachers, - CCD

The investigation shows that homeowners are usually not notified when their properties are added to the list of "ownerless" property. Ukrainians are forced to check the websites of the occupying administrations on their own to find out the status of their homes.

To retain their property rights, Ukrainians must obtain a Russian passport and travel in person to the occupied territory within 30 days. At the same time, journalists note that when entering Russia, people undergo lengthy checks and risk being detained.

The investigation also notes that in late 2025, Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing housing classified as "ownerless property" to be transferred to regional or municipal authorities for subsequent distribution to people who lost their homes as a result of hostilities. Only Russian citizens are eligible to receive such property.