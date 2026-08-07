Occupiers are mass-closing schools and kindergartens in the Donetsk region to save on teachers, - CCD
In the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, Russian authorities are closing schools and kindergartens en masse, citing "educational reform" as the reason. The Center for Countering Disinformation states that the real goal is to cut education spending and lay off teachers.
According to Censor.NET, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports this.
According to the Center for Educational Policy, as a result of the so-called reform, 12 schools and 24 kindergartens have already been closed, and another 69 educational institutions have been "reorganized" or merged. As a result, many communities in the occupied territory are left without educational infrastructure.
The Center notes that despite the occupying administration’s statements about "reopening schools" and "digitizing education," in practice there is a large-scale reduction in the number of educational institutions.
"The main goal of this 'reform' is to cut costs on teachers' salaries," the Center for Educational Policy emphasized. Due to the closure and consolidation of schools, many teachers are left without jobs and have no real opportunities for employment.
- It was previously reported that the occupation administration of Donetsk Oblast is also actively recruiting children into the Russian youth organization "Movement of the First." According to the occupiers, about 27,000 schoolchildren have already joined the organization, and the ultimate goal is to recruit every other child in the temporarily occupied territory into this movement.
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