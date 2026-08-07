In the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, Russian authorities are closing schools and kindergartens en masse, citing "educational reform" as the reason. The Center for Countering Disinformation states that the real goal is to cut education spending and lay off teachers.

According to Censor.NET, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports this.

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According to the Center for Educational Policy, as a result of the so-called reform, 12 schools and 24 kindergartens have already been closed, and another 69 educational institutions have been "reorganized" or merged. As a result, many communities in the occupied territory are left without educational infrastructure.

The Center notes that despite the occupying administration’s statements about "reopening schools" and "digitizing education," in practice there is a large-scale reduction in the number of educational institutions.

"The main goal of this 'reform' is to cut costs on teachers' salaries," the Center for Educational Policy emphasized. Due to the closure and consolidation of schools, many teachers are left without jobs and have no real opportunities for employment.