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Explosions were heard in occupied Yalta: is likely to be attacked by marine drones. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Explosions have been heard in the temporarily occupied city of Yalta.
This has been reported on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The port was likely attacked.
The occupying authorities have warned of the "danger posed by unmanned boats".
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