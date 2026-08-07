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News Attacks on Crimea
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Explosions were heard in occupied Yalta: is likely to be attacked by marine drones. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions have been heard in the temporarily occupied city of Yalta.

This has been reported on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The port was likely attacked. 

The occupying authorities have warned of the "danger posed by unmanned boats".

Read more: Early detection radar, UAV repeaters and other Russian facilities hit in temporarily occupied territories, - General Staff

Yalta is under attack from maritime drones on 7 August
Yalta is under attack from maritime drones on 7 August
Yalta is under attack from maritime drones on 7 August
Yalta is under attack from maritime drones on 7 August
Yalta is under attack from maritime drones on 7 August

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Yalta (18) Yaltynskyy district (4)
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