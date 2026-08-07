Ministry of Defence launches food supply reform for defenders: Food procurement and logistics to be separated

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Defence Procurement Agency DOT have developed an updated concept for reforming the food supply system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are beginning its implementation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence press service, Censor.NET reports.

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Separating food procurement and logistics

The ministry said the reform aims to improve food supplies in a way that every service member will experience. Changes are planned across the entire system of food procurement, logistics and quality control.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the updated model is intended to address the key problems of the current system: limited competition, opaque pricing and quality control conducted only after food has been delivered to military units.

The initial key stages of the reform include:

Food and logistics services will be procured separately. Food will be supplied by vetted producers, while professional logistics operators will handle deliveries. This is intended to increase competition and make pricing fully transparent.

Food will be supplied by vetted producers, while professional logistics operators will handle deliveries. This is intended to increase competition and make pricing fully transparent. Quality control will be conducted before delivery to military units. Food will be inspected at distribution centres to prevent substandard products from reaching service members.

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Phased implementation

At subsequent stages of the reform, service members are expected to place orders through DOT-Chain Food for meals rather than individual products.

"The system should automatically calculate the required quantity of products according to the recipes and the number of personnel. A digital recipe book should subsequently be developed to simplify the work of cooks," the Ministry of Defence said.

The first procurements under the new model are expected to take place this year. The reform will initially be introduced in military units located in several regions before being gradually expanded.

The ministry said the reform should result in a transparent and more efficient system in which the quality of food provided to service members does not depend on the region, supplier or manual processes.

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