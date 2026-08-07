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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 7 August: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 7 August.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Movement of enemy drones
At 8:09 p.m. — enemy drone movements were reported:
- Jet-powered UAVs in the south of Sumy region, heading west.
- A UAV in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest.
At 8:17 p.m. — jet-powered UAVs over the Black Sea, heading towards the south of Odesa region.
At 8:29 p.m. — a jet-powered UAV in the south of Chernihiv region, heading towards Kyiv region. A jet-powered UAV passing Artsyz in Odesa region, heading north.
At 8:34 p.m. — KABs targeting Sumy region.
Updated information
At 9:29 p.m. — the Air Force reports:
A jet-powered UAV passing Artsyz in Odesa region, heading north.
A UAV in the east of Kharkiv region, heading west.
Remain in safe places during the air-raid alert!
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