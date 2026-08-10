Kharkiv under attack: high-rise block hit, upper floors destroyed, one dead, over 30 injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 9 August 2026, Russian forces attack Kharkiv with strike drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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A drone struck a high-rise building

According to him, an enemy drone was recorded striking a 10-storey residential block in the Saltivskyi district.

According to the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, floors 7 to 10 have been destroyed. People are trapped inside the building – a rescue operation is underway at the scene.

"The enemy has targeted a neighbouring high-rise – they are deliberately striking residential buildings. Please be careful and take shelter. As for the consequences of the second strike, we are establishing the details," added Terekhov.

Read more: Russia’s second strike on Kharkiv: 5 rescue workers killed, others injured

Casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, two people are currently known to have died as a result of the enemy attack.

At 1:47 p.m., the regional prosecutor's office clarified that the report of a second fatality had not been confirmed. It was clarified that both reports referred to the same person—the deceased man.

"Another person with serious injuries has been rushed to hospital," writes Syniehubov.















Updated information

According to Terekhov,12 people are currently known to have been injured

As Synehubov clarified, this morning the enemy launched a missile strike on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Read more: Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones: one injured, 13 trucks burned

According to the State Emergency Service, following Russian strikes on a residential neighborhood in the Saltivskyi District, firefighters rescued seven people from the upper floors of a high-rise building.











As a result of one of the strikes, the floor between the 7th and 10th floors of a high-rise residential building was destroyed. Preliminary reports indicate there are fatalities and injuries.

Firefighting and emergency rescue operations are ongoing. Information is being updated.

According to the National Police, the number of people injured in this morning’s shelling of Kharkiv has risen to 36.