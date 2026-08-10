On Sunday, 9 August, the Ukrainian flag was removed from a building in the centre of Pristina, Kosovo.

The city’s mayor, Perparim Rama, announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"When Kosovo is disrespected, the capital, Pristina, always reacts in the same way. Our compassion and solidarity will always be with the peoples facing war, violence and persecution. After all, we know better than many others what it means to fight for freedom, dignity and the right to exist as a state. But no cause and no policy can be based on the denigration of Kosovo’s statehood and the suffering of its people," said the mayor of Pristina.

The city’s leader posted a video of the flag being taken down and stated that "the state of Kosovo must be respected".

It should be noted that during his meeting with Serbian President Vučić, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s position on Kosovo remains unchanged – Ukraine respects Serbia’s territorial sovereignty.

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What led up to this?

On Friday, 7 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Serbia. In Belgrade, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić.

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