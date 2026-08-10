"My Poland does not hit or insult": protests against attacks on Ukrainians took place in 22 Polish cities. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 9 August, demonstrations were held in 22 Polish cities to protest against the rising levels of violence directed against Ukrainians. The demonstrations are taking place under the slogan: ‘Don’t be indifferent’.

This is reported by RMF24, according to Censor.NET.

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Petition to the government

In most cities, the protests began after 5.00 pm.

Prior to this, on Friday 7 August, a demonstration took place under the slogan ‘My Poland does not beat, does not insult, does not harass’, during which the organisers submitted a petition signed by over 11,000 people to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, demanding decisive action, in particular against violent attacks on Ukrainian citizens.

Photo: RMF24

This nationwide campaign is organised by the Committee for the Defence of Democracy. As the organisers emphasise, the demonstrations are a response to the increasingly frequent cases of verbal and physical attacks on people who are targeted because of their origin, language or appearance. The aim of the events is also to express solidarity with those who suffer violence and discrimination.

Photo: RMF24

The rallies are taking place, in particular, in Warsaw, Kraków, Gdańsk, Poznań, Wrocław, Katowice, Rzeszów, Lublin, Łódź, Szczecin, Białystok and Kielce. Stickers bearing the slogan ‘Don’t be indifferent’ are being handed out at the rallies.

Photo: RMF24

A symbol of support

The organisers are calling on participants to place them on the doors of shops and establishments, or on cars. The idea is for the stickers to serve as a sign to Ukrainians that in these places "they can count on help, feel safe and receive support".

Read more: Another attack involving insults and threats against Ukrainians investigated in Krakow – media