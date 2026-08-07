Another attack involving insults and threats against Ukrainians investigated in Krakow – media
Polish police in Krakow are investigating another incident in which a man allegedly threatened and insulted two Ukrainian citizens. The victims have already filed a complaint with law enforcement officers.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Wirtualna Polska.
The incident occurred near a shop on Polonijna Street on 5 August. A video circulated online shows a man behaving aggressively towards two Ukrainians. After noticing that he is being filmed, he begins shouting and swearing before chasing one of them.
Kraków police confirmed that investigative measures are already underway following a complaint filed by the victims.
"The woman was attacked by a man she did not know. He allegedly threatened her, called her names and pushed or struck her, as can be seen in the video. She sustained no injuries," said Anna Wolak-Gromala, a spokesperson for the city police.
Law enforcement officers stressed that the final legal classification of the incident has yet to be determined. After analysing all the evidence, investigators will decide whether the case involves assault or a hate-related offence.
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that several high-profile attacks on Ukrainians had recently occurred in Poland. A few days ago, a man in Gdansk attacked a Ukrainian citizen and two Poles, whom he called "Banderites."
- Earlier in Wroclaw, a group of men attacked a young Ukrainian couple after hearing them speak Ukrainian. The suspects in that attack were remanded in custody for three months.
- Poland’s Interior Ministry said that such crimes would be met with a tough response from law enforcement agencies, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on President Karol Nawrocki to respond publicly to the wave of attacks.
- Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar previously noted that cases of aggression against Ukrainians had occurred before, but Ukrainians were increasingly documenting such incidents and defending their rights through legal means.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password