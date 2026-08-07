Another attack involving insults and threats against Ukrainians investigated in Krakow – media

Polish police in Krakow are investigating another incident in which a man allegedly threatened and insulted two Ukrainian citizens. The victims have already filed a complaint with law enforcement officers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Wirtualna Polska.

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The incident occurred near a shop on Polonijna Street on 5 August. A video circulated online shows a man behaving aggressively towards two Ukrainians. After noticing that he is being filmed, he begins shouting and swearing before chasing one of them.

Kraków police confirmed that investigative measures are already underway following a complaint filed by the victims.

"The woman was attacked by a man she did not know. He allegedly threatened her, called her names and pushed or struck her, as can be seen in the video. She sustained no injuries," said Anna Wolak-Gromala, a spokesperson for the city police.

Law enforcement officers stressed that the final legal classification of the incident has yet to be determined. After analysing all the evidence, investigators will decide whether the case involves assault or a hate-related offence.

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