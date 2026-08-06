Called them "Banderites" and broke man’s arm: Man attacks Ukrainian and two Poles in Gdańsk

In Gdańsk, Poland, a man attacked a Ukrainian passerby and then two local Polish residents, whom he called "Bandera supporters".

According to Censor.NET, Onet reported this, citing Gdańsk police.

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What is known

The attack reportedly occurred in an allotment garden area on Modra Street. The man drove into the area in a Volkswagen and behaved aggressively, accelerating and braking sharply. At one point, a passerby walked past him, but the driver "did not like the way he looked at him".

The attacker apparently mistook the passerby for someone else and asked whether he had previously reported him to law enforcement. When the passerby replied that he had not and had never seen him before, the man became enraged. The attacker also took issue with his "Eastern European accent" and began insulting him and, according to witnesses, tried to beat him. The victim turned out to be a Ukrainian citizen and managed to escape.

Watch more: Woman in Poland hits Ukrainian taxi driver and calls him "Ukrainian scumbag". VIDEO

The attacker then approached two other allotment holders – a father and son. According to police, he called them "Bandera supporters" and behaved aggressively. He subsequently attacked the father and son, breaking one of their arms. The victims are Polish citizens.

Attacker detained

After the attack, the 37-year-old Polish citizen drove away from the scene but was detained by law enforcement officers later that day.

At the time of his detention, his blood alcohol level exceeded 1.5 per mille. Police are also investigating whether he was under the influence of drugs.

The investigation established that the attacker did not have a driving licence.

Read more: Polish Interior Ministry amid incidents involving Ukrainians: Hate speech is unacceptable

He was charged with causing bodily injury resulting in impairment lasting more than seven days, using insults based on nationality, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case was classified as "hooliganism", for which he could face up to seven and a half years in prison. The Gdańsk prosecutor’s office placed the man under police supervision. He was also prohibited from approaching or contacting the victims.

Read more: Nawrocki’s office responded to Tusk’s call to react to attack on Ukrainian couple: Government is responsible for safety on the streets

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