In Poland, woman, with child on her lap, struck Ukrainian taxi driver and called him "Ukrainian scumbag". VIDEO

On 30 July, an incident took place in Częstochowa, Poland, involving a female passenger using the Bolt ride-hailing service and a driver – a Ukrainian national.

According to Censor.NET,a video recording from inside the car has been released, showing a dispute between the passenger and the driver, reports the publication inpoland.net.pl.

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Details

During the argument, as can be heard in the video, the passenger uses offensive language towards the driver, in particular calling him a "Ukrainian scumbag".

According to Polish police, after picking up the passenger, the 35-year-old driver was asked by her to stop near a shop. However, this stop was not included in the booking via the app, so the driver refused to comply with her request.

An argument then broke out between the driver and the passenger. As established by the police, the woman struck the man. The driver then stopped the vehicle, and the passenger left the car.

The police have identified the woman – a 48-year-old woman who voluntarily reported to the police today. She is now due to be taken to the public prosecutor’s office, where the prosecutor will decide on the further legal classification of the incident.

Read more: Beating of Ukrainian couple in Wrocław: court remands two suspects in custody for three months