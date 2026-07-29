Beating of Ukrainian couple in Wrocław: court remands two suspects in custody for three months

On Wednesday, 29 July, a court in Wroclaw remanded two suspects in the beating of a Ukrainian couple in custody for three months.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Radio Liberty.

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Court imposes pre-trial restrictions on two suspects

The court ordered 45-year-old Adam K. and 27-year-old Tomasz K. to be held in custody for three months. The men pleaded not guilty to the attack.

According to District Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Jakub Dlubacz, Tomasz K. gave testimony, while Adam K. refused to do so.

The search for the third assailant continues.

The previous day, the Wroclaw prosecutor’s office charged the detainees with assault and violence motivated by nationality. Adam K. was also charged as a repeat offender. If convicted, he faces up to seven and a half years in prison.

Read more: Court remanded organiser of exhibition in Kyiv region – which had been targeted by Russian Federation – in custody without right to bail. PHOTO

Background

As a reminder, on 26 July, a group of men attacked a young Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw after hearing them speak Ukrainian. According to media reports, the assailants followed the victims after they left a shop, with their accent reportedly triggering the aggression.

Following the brutal attack on the Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged President Karol Nawrocki not to remain silent.

Read more: Regularly insulted and threatened Ukrainian neighbours: 63-year-old man detained in Poland