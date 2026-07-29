Regularly insulted and threatened Ukrainian neighbours: 63-year-old man detained in Poland

A 63-year-old resident of the Lesznowola commune near Warsaw has been detained in Poland on suspicion of insulting and threatening his neighbours, who are Ukrainian nationals, because of their nationality.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Onet, which referred to law enforcement officials.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

According to police, the man was detained and placed in custody.

The suspect reportedly regularly insulted his Ukrainian neighbours, using obscene language and making remarks motivated by national hatred.

He is also known to have threatened one of the victims, forcing the 25-year-old Ukrainian national to hide in his car to avoid being attacked. The victim recorded the man’s behaviour on video, which he later posted on social media.

Read more: Nawrocki’s response to call to respond to beating of Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw is silence so far, - Tusk

"Anyone who commits a hate crime must be held criminally liable. Publicly insulting people because of their nationality is a crime punishable by up to three years in prison," the police said in a statement.

Background

On 26 July, a group of men attacked a young Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw after hearing them speak Ukrainian. According to media reports, the assailants followed the victims after they left a shop, with their accent reportedly triggering the aggression.

Following the brutal attack on the Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged President Karol Nawrocki not to remain silent.

Read more: Poland is ready to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone technology, but time is running out, says Kosiniak-Kamysz