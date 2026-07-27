Poland is ready to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone technology, but time is running out, says Kosiniak-Kamysz

The Minister of Defence of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, has stated that Warsaw is still considering the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, which Bulgaria is also seeking. A condition of the deal is that Ukraine transfers modern drone technology. Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that this proposal remains on the table, but the Ukrainian side has less and less time left to make a decision.

He made this statement in an interview with the WP, according to Censor.NET.

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"It all depends on the Ukrainian side"

The Polish minister stated that the outcome of today’s talks depends on the Ukrainian side.

"Our proposal is on the table; we have MiGs that Ukraine is interested in... Seeing how Ukraine has built up its drone industry and is selling drones to the Middle East – meaning it isn’t spending all the drones it produces on the war, and therefore has capacity exceeding the needs of the front line and its own army, and is making money from it – the time has come to say what we expect from them. The know-how lies in what they’re good at. And for them to agree to cooperate. For them to transfer some of their drones to us, which we could then use. We are genuinely open to various kinds of solutions. This also has a symbolic dimension, not just a practical one. And I am somewhat disappointed that even this symbolic aspect has not been realised," stated the Polish Minister of Defence.

Kosinyak-Kamysz noted that discussions are currently taking place between the headquarters regarding the maintenance and repair of these aircraft: who should carry out the work and at whose expense.

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Condition of the aircraft

"These aircraft are in good condition. So good, in fact, that the Bulgarians want to buy them. If someone is willing to pay for them, it means they really are good," said the Polish minister.

He added that the immediate priority is to reach an agreement with Ukraine.

There’s not much time left

"If that doesn’t work out – well, so be it. Ukraine is running out of time on this issue; a final decision is due to be taken in the coming weeks," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The transfer of Polish MiGs to Ukraine