Nawrocki’s response to call to respond to beating of Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw is silence so far, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explained whether President Karol Nawrocki had responded to his call to "break the silence" regarding the recent attack on a Ukrainian couple in Wrocław.

Polsat News reports this, according to Censor.NET.

Is there a reaction?

Tusk emphasized that it is not only the violence itself that deserves condemnation, but also "an attack on a key interest of Poland, namely our reputation."

The response so far has been silence… "As we know, evil is more visually appealing and more intriguing, and it takes far less effort to destroy someone’s reputation than to build it. The Poles built this reputation over decades through very hard work," the prime minister noted.

He added that he expects Nawrocki to state that there is "absolutely no alibi, no justification whatsoever for acts of this kind."

Watch more: In Kraków, Polish man attacked Ukrainian man: "Off to front, you whore! Putin is waiting for you". VIDEO

What led up to it