Nawrocki’s response to call to respond to beating of Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw is silence so far, - Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explained whether President Karol Nawrocki had responded to his call to "break the silence" regarding the recent attack on a Ukrainian couple in Wrocław.
Polsat News reports this, according to Censor.NET.
Is there a reaction?
Tusk emphasized that it is not only the violence itself that deserves condemnation, but also "an attack on a key interest of Poland, namely our reputation."
The response so far has been silence… "As we know, evil is more visually appealing and more intriguing, and it takes far less effort to destroy someone’s reputation than to build it. The Poles built this reputation over decades through very hard work," the prime minister noted.
He added that he expects Nawrocki to state that there is "absolutely no alibi, no justification whatsoever for acts of this kind."
What led up to it
- As a reminder, on July 26 in Wrocław, a group of men attacked a young Ukrainian couple after hearing them speak Ukrainian. According to media reports, the attackers followed the victims after they left a store, and their accent was the motive for the attack.
- Following a brutal attack on a Ukrainian couple in Wrocław, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk appealed to President Karol Nawrocki not to remain silent.
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