In Kraków, Polish man attacked Ukrainian man: "Off to front, you whore! Putin is waiting for you". VIDEO

Another xenophobic incident has taken place in Kraków, Poland, involving a local resident and a Ukrainian national.

According to Censor.NET, citing posts on social media, an aggressive man attacked the Ukrainian man with insults and threats.

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Footage released online shows the Polish man provoking a confrontation, using foul language and shouting phrases such as "Go to the front, you whore" and "Putin is waiting for you".

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