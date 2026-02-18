"Get f### back to Ukraine" and sprayed gas: taxi driver attacked pregnant Ukrainian woman in Warsaw. VIDEO

In the center of Warsaw, Poland, a taxi driver, likely a Polish citizen, used tear gas against a Ukrainian woman. Prior to this, he shouted insulting phrases. The woman is five months pregnant.

This was reported by the Center for Monitoring Racist and Xenophobic Behavior in Poland and the Warsaw portal, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the situation

It is known that the incident occurred on February 12 near the house where Anastasia, a Ukrainian woman, lives with her husband. They have lived in Warsaw for 10 years; Anastasia is currently five months pregnant.

The woman said that the taxi driver, despite a prohibition sign, drove into a narrow street and stopped, thereby blocking the exit for other cars. According to the Ukrainian woman, after the taxi driver saw the car with Ukrainian license plates, he rolled down the window and began shouting at the victim's husband: "Wypierdalaj na Ukrainę!" (Get the f*** back to Ukraine).

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Anastasia said she tried to calmly explain to the taxi driver that he should move as he was blocking the exit. However, after verbal insults, he used tear gas against them.

"He called me a whore, at which point my husband jumped out of the car," the woman recalls. "And both my husband and I were sprayed."

Police investigate the attack

The taxi passengers were in a panic. They jumped out of the car, and the Polish taxi driver almost ran over one of them as he tried to drive away. The passengers got back into the car and all fled the scene.

The police were called to the scene. The officers who arrived took down the details of those involved in the incident and "asked what had happened." "They took down the details of the witness who had come running from upstairs, but very reluctantly," adds Anastasia.

The police have opened a criminal case for violation of human rights on the grounds of nationality. The article provides for a punishment of up to three years in prison.

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