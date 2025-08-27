In the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Polish President Karol Nawrocki has sided with the aggressor.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an article by Rzeczpospolita.

The author of the piece, Zuzanna Dąbrowska, notes that Polish politics is focused on winning elections, which has become a more important goal than simply governing the country and pursuing national interests.

She believes that Nawrocki, thanks to his views, generational background, and image, has strong chances of forming a right-wing critical mass together with the Law and Justice (PiS) party and Confederation, which would seek a constitutional majority in the elections.

"It was no coincidence that he blindly signed Sławomir Mentzen’s Toruń Declaration – it was an investment. And if politicians of the ruling coalition do not provide the president with a strong sparring partner, the right wing will achieve its goal," the journalist stressed.

She noted that Nawrocki has adhered to an anti-Ukrainian stance since the beginning of his political career. He is not the only one among world leaders. But, she said, you either support the victim of aggression, or you side with the aggressor.

"But this alternative is clearly not needed by the presidential camp: what matters is domestic politics and our own war of worlds," the author added.

"Why should anti-Ukrainian sentiment be the glue that holds together the future right-wing coalition? Of course, it all stems from public sentiment. These sentiments feed politicians. And then politicians amplify them even further.

As a result, the spiral continues endlessly. We already see acts of violence, conflicts between random individuals in public places, and discrimination against children by their peers," Dąbrowska added.

The author pointed out that at first all this seemed like an attempt by the Kremlin to influence Poles by creating fake posts and videos. In reality, however, the Russian narrative is now prevailing.

It should be recalled that Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a law regulating assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

It is known that the Polish government is preparing a decision that will regulate the provision of assistance to all foreigners in Poland.

