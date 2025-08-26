Poland to block Ukraine’s EU membership until Kyiv recognizes Volyn tragedy – Kosiniak-Kamysz

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that until Ukraine recognizes the events in Volhynia in 1943–44 as the genocide of Poles, it will have "no chance" of joining the EU.

He made the statement at a press conference, quoted by PAP, Censor.NET reported.

According to him, his party — the Polish People’s Party (PSL) — supports introducing criminal liability for promoting "Bandera symbols." However, he added that such decisions should not become part of Russia’s propaganda narrative.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also noted that he takes a critical view of the behavior of some young Ukrainians who "drive around Poland in the latest cars without taking part in the defense of their homeland."

"I have said this many times – if Ukraine does not come to terms with the genocide in Volyn, if there are no exhumations or acts of commemoration, it will have no chance of joining the European Union. I have voiced very clear and firm opposition in cases where Poland’s good name was trampled on in any way, or attempts were made to glorify Bandera. I have spoken about this very clearly and explicitly. But withholding support from a Ukraine at war runs counter to the security interests of the Polish state. Helping Ukraine in its fight is also about building a secure Poland," the deputy prime minister stressed.

Responding to a question about his assessment of Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s initiative to equate Bandera symbols with Nazi ones, Kosiniak-Kamysz said: "In the context of full-scale war, one must always be cautious, since Russian propaganda is currently trying to convince people that fascists are in power in Ukraine."

"Bandera was a criminal, that is beyond any doubt. The genocide in Volhynia is one of the most horrific acts of terror against a nation in the history of our civilization. Ukraine must answer for this: there must be memorials, exhumations, proper burials. We will never back away from this," Kosiniak-Kamysz remarked.

But, the Polish defense minister stressed, at a time "when the Russians are talking about fascists in Ukraine," one must not "play into that narrative."

He added that he knows how to take care of historical memory and what needs to be opposed — and that he is doing so.

"This can be done the way we are doing it, the way I am doing it, or one can just play on emotions and achieve nothing," he added.

