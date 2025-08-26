Russian drone that exploded near Lublin likely had flown in from Ukraine, - Polish Foreign Ministry

The Russian drone that exploded in the Lublin Voivodeship on the night of 20 August had probably flew in from Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, according to РАР, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to the Polish official, a very detailed analysis of the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Poland is currently underway.

"There is no official version at the moment. However, from what I hear – this is not an official version, we are waiting for the report – it was flying from the territory of Ukraine, which is interesting, because Ukrainians are the best prepared of all countries to combat drones, as they deal with this on a daily basis," Bartoszewski said.

The diplomat added that the Polish Foreign Ministry believes that it was a Russian drone that had flown through Ukrainian territory.

Russian drone's crash in Poland

As a reminder, on 20 August, an explosion occurred in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, 100 km from the border with Ukraine and 40 km from Warsaw.

Later, Poland confirmed that it was a Russian drone that crashed on its territory last night.

