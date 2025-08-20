Poland has confirmed that Russian drone crashed in country last night. PHOTOS

The explosion near Warsaw last night was caused by a Russian drone.

Deputy Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, General Dariusz Malinowski and Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the Polish air defence system "did not detect" the drone that violated airspace and crashed in Lublin Voivodeship, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is provoking NATO member states again. After the incidents with drones in Romania, Lithuania and Latvia, we are once again dealing with a Russian drone," said Kosyniak-Kamysz.

Currently, all relevant Polish agencies are involved in clarifying the circumstances of the incident, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will "take appropriate diplomatic steps".

"In our assessment, this drone is designed to be very difficult to detect. It was probably flying very low to avoid our radar field. That's the only information we have today," said Dariusz Malinowski.

