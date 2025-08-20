Russian drone crashed and exploded in Poland, 40 kilometres from Warsaw, probably "Shahed". VIDEO
An explosion occurred in the Lublin region of Poland, 100 km from the border with Ukraine and 40 km from Warsaw.
It was so powerful that it smashed windows in three houses. According to Rzeczpospolita, it could have been a Russian "Shahed". According to Censor.NET, a video of the detonation was posted on social media.
Meanwhile, the Polish army said that no violations of airspace by Ukraine or Belarus had been recorded.
The Polish Defence Minister voiced three versions of the explosion of an unknown object on the territory of the country: a Russian drone, a smuggling UAV, or an act of sabotage or sabotage.
