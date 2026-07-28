Attack on Ukrainians in Poland: Two suspects face 3 months in custody

The public prosecutor’s office in Wrocław has applied to the court to have two suspects arrested in connection with the assault on a Ukrainian couple.

This was announced by Jakub Dłubacz, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Wrocław, as reported by Ukrinform, citing Censor.NET.

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Investigation into the attack: what is known about the suspects

According to Dlubach, both detainees have already been questioned. They have been charged with assault and the use of violence motivated by ethnic hatred.

"Both detainees have already been questioned and have been charged with assault and the use of violence motivated by ethnic hatred. They have not admitted guilt; one of them provided a detailed account, whilst the other refused to make a statement," he said.

Law enforcement officers are currently searching for the third suspect.

Read more: Tusk called on Nawrocki to respond to attack on Ukrainian couple in Wrocław, - media

The court must reach a decision swiftly

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to impose a three-month pre-trial detention order on the detainees.

The court must consider this application within 24 hours. The case will be heard by the District Court for Wrocław-Fabryczna.

Earlier in Poland, the police arrested two men suspected of brutally beating a Ukrainian couple in Wrocław.