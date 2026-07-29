Polish Interior Ministry amid incidents involving Ukrainians: Hate speech is unacceptable

Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration has stressed that acts motivated by intolerance are unacceptable.

The statement was published by the Polish Foreign Ministry on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Hate speech

The Polish Interior Ministry stressed that inciting hatred or insulting people on the grounds of their national, ethnic, racial or religious identity is unacceptable.

"The Polish police respond to hate speech, both online and in public spaces. We educate, prevent and hold those who break the law accountable," the statement said.

Read more: Beating of Ukrainian couple in Wrocław: court remands two suspects in custody for three months

Background

It should be recalled that on 26 July, a group of men attacked a young Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw after hearing them speak Ukrainian. According to media reports, the assailants followed the victims after they left a shop, with their accent reportedly triggering the aggression.

Following the brutal attack on the Ukrainian couple in Wroclaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged President Karol Nawrocki not to remain silent.

In addition, a 63-year-old resident of the Lesznowola municipality near Warsaw was detained in Poland on suspicion of insulting and threatening his neighbours, who are Ukrainian citizens, because of their nationality.

Watch more: In Kraków, Polish man attacked Ukrainian man: "Off to front, you whore! Putin is waiting for you". VIDEO