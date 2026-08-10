Russian strike on Odesa region on night of 9 August: number of casualties has risen to 13

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian Federation’s massive missile and drone attack on the Odesa region on the night of 9 August has risen to 13.

This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Condition of the injured

"At present, six of the injured are receiving inpatient treatment; one is in a serious condition and another five are in a moderately serious condition. The other injured are receiving outpatient care," the official said.

He added that all those affected are being provided with the necessary medical and psychological support.

What led up to the incident

As a reminder, on the night of Saturday 8 August 2026, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Odesa region using strike drones and missiles. There have been casualties and damage.

See more: Rescue worker was killed in second strike in Zaporizhzhia, and bus carrying children was damaged in Odesa region, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS