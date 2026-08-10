Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 10 August: Air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 10 August.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:03 p.m. – A group of jet-powered UAVs in the southeast of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading towards Dnipro.

At 7:04 p.m. – A group of UAVs from the Black Sea, heading towards the south of the Odesa region.

At 7:09 p.m. – A UAV in the north of the Chernihiv region, heading towards Liubech and Slavutych.

Updated information

At 8:35 p.m. – A UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 8:38 p.m. – A group of jet-powered UAVs heading towards Dnipro.

At 9:06 p.m. – A group of jet-powered UAVs from the Black Sea, heading towards Serhiivka in the Odesa region.

At 9:18 p.m. – Odesa region: jet-powered UAVs heading towards Maiaky.

Updated information

At 9:26 p.m. – A group of jet-powered UAVs from the Black Sea, heading towards Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

At 9:39 p.m. – KABs heading towards Zaporizhzhia and the Kharkiv region.

At 9:45 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Sumy.

Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!

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