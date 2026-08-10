Number of people in Russia who want war against Ukraine to end is growing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has data from internal polling in Russia indicating that the number of people in Russian society who want the war against Ukraine to end is growing.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Anti-war sentiment growing in Russia

"We have data from internal polling in Russia showing that the number of people there who would like the war to end is already growing. And this must become even more palpable. Putin, his administration, his FSB officers and everyone else in the aggressor state must understand equally clearly that there is no alternative other than peace," the head of state said.

Record-breaking deep strike

The president also noted that Ukraine’s Defence Forces had achieved another success today: another facility belonging to Russia’s oil refining industry was struck, with the target located more than 2,500 kilometres away.

"And this was in Tobolsk, Siberia. This region is now also within reach of our deep strikes. This is a highly significant achievement by our Ukrainian warriors. I thank everyone for their precision. There will be more Ukrainian deep strikes, which must demonstrate to Russia and Russians that peace is necessary," Zelenskyy said.

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