Russian forces struck central market in Sloviansk: at least 4 people were injured
At least four people were injured as a result of shelling in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported on Telegram by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy targeted the market
As reported, at noon today, the Russians struck the area of the central market.
"They struck while people were there. There was no military logic to it—only the intention to inflict as much suffering as possible on civilians. This is what Russian terror looks like in its usual form. They will be held accountable for every terrorist attack!" emphasized the regional governor.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
This news story will be updated
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