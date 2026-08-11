Verkhovna Rada ready to take decisions to strengthen defence – Stefanchuk after meeting with Khmara, Klymenko and Skybiuk
Verkhovna Rada Speaker Stefanchuk held a meeting with acting Defence Minister Khmara, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Skybiuk, and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Klymenko.
He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"We discussed the Ministry of Defence’s proposals for drafting the Government Action Programme, the coordination of joint efforts, and closer cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada leadership, the relevant committees and MPs to improve the legislative framework governing security and defence," the statement reads.
According to Stefanchuk, funding for the Defence Forces remains a priority.
"We must expand the capabilities of Ukraine’s defence industry, strengthen our response to ballistic threats and Russia’s aerial terror, and enhance our ability to strike the enemy where it is waging its war against Ukraine from.
Parliament is ready to swiftly adopt the necessary legislative measures to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities," the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada concluded.
Background
Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that a new defence minister, foreign minister and Security Service of Ukraine chief would not be appointed before the next parliamentary sitting, scheduled for 18 August.
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