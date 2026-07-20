Khmara officially becomes acting defence minister on 20 July – Cabinet of Ministers

Former acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara officially took over as Acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine today, 20 July.

The relevant orders were published on the government’s website, Censor.NET informs.

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Khmara’s appointment

"To temporarily entrust Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Yevhenii Leonidovych Khmara with the duties of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. This order enters into force on 20 July 2026," the document reads.

On 16 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Khmara to perform the duties of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Khmara was appointed deputy minister and entrusted with the duties of acting minister. The orders are dated 17 July but took effect only today.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers appoints Khmara acting defence minister and Sybiha acting foreign minister

Government resignation and protests in support of Fedorov

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

See more: Protests for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s resignation continue in Kyiv and other cities for fifth day. VIDEO&PHOTOS