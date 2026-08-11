Number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU exceeds 4.4 million – Eurostat. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the end of June, 4.41 million Ukrainians who had left the country because of the full-scale war held temporary protection status in the European Union. Their number increased by 24,380 compared with May.

This is according to Eurostat data, Censor.NET reports.

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Overall statistics

The EU countries hosting the largest numbers of Ukrainian citizens were Germany (with 1,286,230 people, or 29.2% of the EU total); Poland (with 961,170, or 21.8%); and Czechia (with 390,810, or 8.9%).

Photo: Eurostat

Month-on-month change

Compared with the end of May 2026, the number of people under temporary protection increased in 24 of the EU’s 27 Member States. The largest increases in June were recorded in Italy, by 4,115 people (8.8%); Czechia, by 3,835 (1%); and Germany, by 2,960. Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainians declined in Poland (by 6,633, 0.7%), in Belgium (by 35) and in Ireland (by 15).

"The highest ratios of temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand residents were observed in Czechia, at 35.8, Slovakia (at 27.2), and Cyprus (at 26.8), compared with 9.8 at the EU level," Eurostat reported.

As of 30 June, Ukrainian citizens accounted for more than 98.5% of all people granted temporary protection in the EU. Adult women represented 43.4% of the total, adult men 27%, and minors almost a third (29.6%) of all beneficiaries.

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