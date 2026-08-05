EU will provide Ukraine with 1.4 billion euros from profits from frozen Russian assets, - Koretskyi
The EU will allocate 1.4 billion euros to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Where will the funds be allocated?
According to him, the funds will be used to strengthen our country’s defenses and enhance its resilience.
"The response to Russian terror must be to strengthen Ukraine. Russia must pay for every new crime. We thank all our European partners for their principled stance. This gives us strength," the head of government concluded.
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