Cabinet will help businesses ensure uninterrupted operation after Russian attacks, - Koretskyi

As a result of Russia’s massive nighttime attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, 17 people were killed and another 44 were wounded. Following the strikes on civilian infrastructure, the government instructed officials to urgently develop measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of logistics and commercial enterprises.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

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"Last night, Russia launched yet another massive attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The enemy fired 28 missiles and 115 drones. As of now, 17 people are known to have been killed, and another 44 have been injured. My sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who died," the Prime Minister said.

Residential buildings, stores, warehouses, and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged. A total of 410 State Emergency Service rescuers and more than 100 pieces of specialized equipment are on the scene.

Koretsky thanked the rescue workers, medical personnel, police officers, public utility workers, and everyone who is helping the victims, providing necessary medical care, and participating in the cleanup efforts.

Read more: All shelters in Ukraine to be urgently inspected – Koretskyi

Business Solutions

As the government official noted, Russia is intensifying and expanding its terror against businesses that serve millions of people. Ukrainian enterprises, manufacturing facilities, and retail and logistics complexes have come under attack. There is no military objective behind these attacks—this is terrorism!

"The government will urgently organize meetings with business representatives and develop the necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of logistics companies and retail businesses in response to Russia's missile attacks. The Ministry of Economy has been given the relevant instructions," Koretsky emphasized.

Read more: All shelters in Ukraine to be urgently inspected – Koretskyi

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