All shelters in Ukraine to be urgently inspected – Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi has ordered the immediate inspection of all civil protection shelters in Ukraine, proper maintenance, and unrestricted round-the-clock access for citizens, particularly during ballistic missile threats.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"The relevant ministries and services, together with the regional military administrations, including the Kyiv City Military Administration, and local authorities within their respective areas of responsibility, will immediately inspect all civil protection shelters to ensure their proper maintenance and unrestricted public access. Every single one, without exception," the statement said.

According to the head of government, all responsible officials have received the relevant instructions.

Read more: Over two years, government has invested over UAH 16 billion in shelters and transportation for schools - Shmyhal

"Shelters must also be accessible when the danger is already known, but an air-raid alert has not yet been declared. Amid the constant threat of ballistic missile attacks, regional authorities and city administrations must respond more swiftly and act based on the actual need to protect people.

"In the fifth year of the full-scale war, access to shelters should not be a problem in any Ukrainian city. This is unacceptable. People must always be able to enter shelters in advance and without obstruction, especially when there is a ballistic missile threat. This is the personal responsibility of every official," Koretskyi stressed.

Read more: Documents cannot be demanded and people cannot be expelled over pets: Lubinets reminds Ukrainians who has right to use shelters during air-raid alerts

Background

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that tens of thousands of Kyiv residents spent the night in shelters, including stations of the capital’s metro system, during another massive Russian attack.

See more: Over 2,000 shelters have been inspected in the Sumy region: dozens were found to be closed,- RMA. PHOTO