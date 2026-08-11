Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 11 August: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 11 August.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:58 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading towards Dnipro from the southeast.
At 7:59 p.m. — A strike UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.
At 8:33 p.m. — KAB launches targeting Sumy.
Updated information
At 9:14 p.m. — KAB launches targeting Zaporizhzhia.
At 9:15 p.m. — Strike and jet-powered UAVs from the Kharkiv region heading towards the Poltava region.
At 9:43 p.m. — A strike UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the north.
At 10:22 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Chornomorske/Pivdenne from the Black Sea.
At 10:37 p.m. — A strike UAV heading towards Odesa from the Black Sea.
Stay in safe places during the air-raid alert!
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