Zelenskyy holds conversation with Costa Rican president: security and bilateral cooperation discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Costa Rican President Laura Fernández Delgado. The two leaders discussed possible areas of cooperation between their countries.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

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The president noted that Ukraine and Costa Rica have the potential to develop partnerships in various areas. In particular, Costa Rica is interested in Ukraine’s security expertise.

"There are many different areas in which our partnership can produce good results. Costa Rica is interested in our security expertise. We agreed that our teams would work on a possible format for our meeting," Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing new diplomatic steps to end war, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy thanks Costa Rica for supporting Ukraine

The head of state thanked the Costa Rican president for supporting Ukraine.

He separately highlighted the country’s position during votes on UN General Assembly resolutions.

Zelenskyy also thanked Costa Rica for its work to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and for helping hold Russia accountable for its crimes, including the crime of aggression.

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy had held a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Read more: It will take between 12 months and several years to ramp up production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy