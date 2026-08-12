Night-time drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: ’Epicentre’ destroyed, house damaged, power cuts reported. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of Tuesday 12 August 2026, Russian forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
A house has been damaged
It is reported that a private house was damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Windows were smashed, and the gate and fence were damaged. A fire also broke out, which emergency services have already extinguished.
‘Epicentre’ on fire
According to the Regional Military Administration, a shopping centre was damaged as a result of an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out.
Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.
Photographs published by the Regional Military Administration show that the incident involved the "Epicentre" hypermarket.
Power cut
As a result of the enemy strike, around 1,200 households in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts were left without power.
"As soon as the security situation allows, power engineers will begin restoration work," Fedorov clarified.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password