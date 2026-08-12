Night-time drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: ’Epicentre’ destroyed, house damaged, power cuts reported. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday 12 August 2026, Russian forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A house has been damaged

It is reported that a private house was damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Windows were smashed, and the gate and fence were damaged. A fire also broke out, which emergency services have already extinguished.

Read more: Zaporizhstal steelworks halts operations after Russian ballistic missile strike: 7 workers killed

‘Epicentre’ on fire

According to the Regional Military Administration, a shopping centre was damaged as a result of an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Photographs published by the Regional Military Administration show that the incident involved the "Epicentre" hypermarket.













Read more: Seven killed and dozens injured: Day of mourning declared in Zaporizhzhia region following occupiers’ strike

Power cut

As a result of the enemy strike, around 1,200 households in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts were left without power.

"As soon as the security situation allows, power engineers will begin restoration work," Fedorov clarified.