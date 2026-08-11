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News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Seven killed and dozens injured: Day of mourning declared in Zaporizhzhia region following occupiers’ strike

Zaporizhzhia region declares day of mourning after Russian strike

Tomorrow, 12 August, has been declared a day of mourning in the Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the overnight enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Tomorrow, a day of mourning has been declared in the Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 11 August," the statement reads.

Fedorov recalled that the Russians killed seven people in the middle of the night, while another 24 people were injured.

Read more: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, 10 civilians were injured in Zaporizhzhia

He also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.

Background

  • Earlier reports said that six people had been killed and dozens injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.
  • It later emerged that the Zaporizhstandartmetrolohiia state enterprise and business premises had been destroyed.

See more: Russia shells children’s hospital in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

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Zaporizhzhya (837) Zaporizhzhia region (2303) Zaporizkyy district (499)
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