Seven killed and dozens injured: Day of mourning declared in Zaporizhzhia region following occupiers’ strike
Tomorrow, 12 August, has been declared a day of mourning in the Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the overnight enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"Tomorrow, a day of mourning has been declared in the Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 11 August," the statement reads.
Fedorov recalled that the Russians killed seven people in the middle of the night, while another 24 people were injured.
He also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.
Background
- Earlier reports said that six people had been killed and dozens injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.
- It later emerged that the Zaporizhstandartmetrolohiia state enterprise and business premises had been destroyed.
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