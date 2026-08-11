Russian night-time strike on Zaporizhzhia: state-owned enterprise ’Zaporizhstandartmetrolohiia’ and business premises destroyed. PHOTOS

As a result of a combined night-time strike on Zaporizhzhia, the building housing the state-owned enterprise ‘Zaporizhstandardmetrolohiia’ was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

"The state Centre for Standardisation, Metrology and Certification has been destroyed, as has a garage co-operative and my catering establishment; the premises of the ‘Urozhay’ bakery, which is currently closed, have also been damaged," said Oleksii Puchkov, owner of the bakery and a chain of catering establishments.

According to him, he learnt during the night that the enemy had struck near his premises, but did not realise the consequences of the attack would be so severe.

"I didn’t expect to see this, because I’d checked that the CCTV camera was working, the lights were on, and there was internet. But when I arrived at the site in the morning, I realised that our establishment definitely wouldn’t be opening today. And, in fact, I don’t know whether we’ll be able to reopen at all. There are no windows, and the equipment is damaged," said Oleksii.

See more: Moscow is preparing for escalation, – Zelenskyy responds to Russia’s overnight strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv. PHOTOS

In the garage co-operative, garages have been destroyed and dozens of cars damaged. People are arriving at the scene to assess the damage.



















What led up to this?

It was previously reported that six people were killed and dozens injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Strike on Zaporizhzhia: six dead, dozens injured. VIDEO+PHOTO